The Bitcoin 2026 conference agenda dropped, and it tells a story about where the industry is heading. Less moonboy speculation, more regulatory strategy sessions. Less “when Moon,” more “when legislation.”

If you want to understand where Bitcoin stands in early 2026—not where Twitter thinks it stands, but where the actual power players are focusing—this agenda is your roadmap. Let’s break down what matters.

The Regulatory Moment Has Arrived

Bitcoin 2026 takes place April 27–29 at The Venetian in Las Vegas, and for the first time, both the SEC Chairman and CFTC Chairman will appear at the same Bitcoin event.

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins and CFTC Chairman Mike Selig showing up together is a clear signal. Major digital asset legislation is moving through Congress right now, and both agencies are navigating jurisdictional gray zones between securities and commodities regulation.

Atkins took over the SEC in early 2025 with a reputation for being more measured on crypto regulation than his predecessor. His joint appearance with Selig suggests the two agencies are coordinating rather than competing. Given how much regulatory uncertainty has plagued Bitcoin businesses over the past few years, this coordination matters.

The rules are being written now, and the people writing them will be in the room.

The Strategic Reserve Debate Gets Real

Senator Cynthia Lummis returns to Bitcoin 2026 as the architect of the BITCOIN Act—legislation proposing a U.S. strategic Bitcoin reserve of up to 1 million BTC.

Lummis first floated this concept in 2022. Back then, it seemed like a long shot. Now it’s in active legislative debate. Whether it passes or not, the fact that it’s on the table represents a fundamental shift: Bitcoin is no longer just an asset to regulate, but a potential tool of national treasury strategy.

The Wyoming Republican has framed the proposal around fiscal concerns and dollar stability. As deficit spending continues and questions about the dollar’s long-term role as global reserve currency persist, Bitcoin’s fixed supply and independence from any single nation’s monetary policy become relevant to some policymakers.

Will it happen? Unknown. That it’s being seriously discussed? That matters.

The Keynote Lineup: From Macro to Infrastructure

Arthur Hayes (Monday, 10:05 AM) - The BitMEX co-founder and current Maelstrom CIO opens the conference. Hayes has been vocal about macroeconomic trends driving Bitcoin adoption, particularly central bank monetary expansion. Expect macro analysis, not beginner Bitcoin 101.

Michael Saylor (Tuesday, 2:40 PM) - Strategy’s executive chairman will likely discuss corporate Bitcoin strategy. His company currently holds over 700,000 BTC on its balance sheet and pioneered the corporate treasury Bitcoin playbook. Every CFO considering Bitcoin watches what Saylor does.

Jack Mallers (Wednesday, 3:50 PM) - The Strike and Twenty One founder closes out the conference. Mallers has focused on Bitcoin payments infrastructure and Lightning Network development—the “make Bitcoin actually usable for transactions” side of the equation. While others discuss Bitcoin as digital gold, Mallers builds payment rails.

This progression from macro thesis to institutional adoption to payment infrastructure mirrors Bitcoin’s own maturity curve.

Self-Custody as Civil Liberty

Monday morning’s opening panel, “The Right to Self-Custody Shall Not Be Infringed,” features Congressman Nick Begich (R-Alaska), an early Bitcoin adopter and original Mt. Gox account holder who now sits in the House of Representatives.

The panel also includes Joe Kelly from Unchained (multi-signature custody services) and Zach Herbert from Foundation Devices (hardware wallets), alongside Grant McCarty from the Bitcoin Policy Institute.

The framing here is significant: self-custody as a civil liberties issue, not just a technical preference. As governments worldwide implement or propose regulations that could restrict individuals’ ability to hold their own keys, this has moved from abstract principle to active policy fight.

Some jurisdictions have already implemented requirements that effectively limit self-custody. Others are considering similar measures. This panel is a clear sign that the Bitcoin community is organizing to defend the right to control your own money without intermediaries.

Mining Goes Open Source

Monday afternoon’s “Open-Sourcing the Bitcoin Mining Ecosystem” panel (12:30 PM, Energy Stage) addresses an important trend: efforts to open-source mining hardware and software.

Bitcoin mining has become increasingly industrialized. Large operations dominate hashrate. The open-source hardware movement, represented by groups like the 256 Foundation, aims to reverse this centralization by making mining equipment designs publicly available.

Why does this matter? Mining centralization creates potential network risks. If a small number of entities using proprietary systems control most hashrate, it creates chokepoints for potential censorship or control. Open-source hardware lowers barriers to entry and increases decentralization.

The panel includes developers working on open firmware like the Libre Control Board and Bitaxe. This is the unglamorous infrastructure work that keeps Bitcoin decentralized.

Lightning Network Economics

Tuesday’s “Channeling Interest: How Companies Are Monetizing The Lightning Network” panel (10:00 AM, Enterprise Stage) explores an emerging business model: earning returns by providing Lightning liquidity.

The Lightning Network enables fast, low-cost Bitcoin payments by moving transactions off-chain. But it requires participants to lock up Bitcoin in payment channels. Companies are now exploring how to generate revenue from this liquidity provision through routing fees and channel management.

Jesse Shrader from Amboss Technologies, which runs a Lightning liquidity marketplace, joins the panel. This represents Bitcoin’s evolution from speculative asset to infrastructure supporting actual business models.

AI Agents + Bitcoin

Tuesday morning’s “Why AI Agents Want Bitcoin” panel (10:45 AM, Open Source Stage) explores autonomous AI systems using Bitcoin for payments.

The premise: as AI systems become more autonomous, they need a payment system that works programmatically without human intermediaries. Bitcoin’s permissionless, programmable design makes it a natural fit for machine-to-machine transactions.

This is an emerging use case that extends beyond human users. If autonomous systems begin transacting at scale, Bitcoin’s ability to settle value without trusted third parties becomes increasingly relevant.

The Regulatory Battle Front

Tuesday’s “Then They Fight You” panel (11:30 AM, Enterprise Stage) takes its title from the Gandhi quote about movements facing opposition. The speaker lineup tells you what kind of opposition we’re talking about.

Caitlin Long from Custodia Bank spent years battling to obtain a banking charter that would allow her institution to custody digital assets. Despite meeting statutory requirements, Custodia faced resistance from the Federal Reserve and ultimately operated without the master account access needed to interface directly with the U.S. banking system.

Chris Lane from Silvergate Bank also joins the panel. Silvergate shut down in 2023 amid regulatory pressure during the banking crisis, eliminating a key institutional Bitcoin on-ramp. The bank’s closure raised questions about whether regulatory action contributed to its demise.

The panel title and participants suggest a frank discussion about institutional resistance to Bitcoin adoption and what legal strategies exist to challenge it.

Education Enters Academia

Monday’s “Majoring in Bitcoin: Designing a Curriculum for Higher Education” panel features Korok Ray from Texas A&M, who teaches Bitcoin-only courses at a major U.S. research university.

Ray’s courses include “The Bitcoin Protocol” (covering cryptography, distributed computing, and networking) and “Bitcoin: Accounting for Digital Transactions” (examining business, economics, and policy). These represent Bitcoin’s gradual integration into academic institutions.

Also featured: BTC Sessions marks 10 years of Bitcoin education with a brief presentation Tuesday morning. The Canadian educator has created thousands of tutorials on wallets, nodes, and privacy tools.

What This Agenda Tells Us

Looking at the full programming—dozens of additional panels on mining optimization, regulatory strategy, sovereign commerce, and infrastructure—a pattern emerges.

Bitcoin 2026 isn’t about price predictions or get-rich-quick schemes. It’s about policy engagement, infrastructure development, and institutional adoption. The shift from “Bitcoin the speculative asset” to “Bitcoin the monetary network” is playing out in real time.

The presence of both SEC and CFTC chairs, a U.S. Senator proposing strategic reserves, a Congressman discussing self-custody rights, and corporate treasurers managing billions in Bitcoin—this is what maturation looks like.

More speaker announcements are expected in coming weeks.

Bitcoin 2026 runs April 27–29 at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

What sessions are you most interested in? Reply and let us know what you think matters most on this agenda.

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