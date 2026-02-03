The Bitcoin 2026 Conference, the world’s premier annual gathering dedicated exclusively to Bitcoin, announced the first confirmed speakers for its 2026 edition, marking the beginning of a multi-month rollout of additional speaker announcements leading up to the event.

Taking place April 27–29, 2026, at The Venetian Convention and Expo Center in Las Vegas, the conference has already surpassed 30,000 registered attendees and is on track to welcome more than 40,000 participants this April. As the event continues to scale, its programming is expanding accordingly — introducing new stages, tailored content tracks, and dedicated experiences designed to serve the full spectrum of attendees, from first-time participants to industry leaders, builders, and policymakers.

Headline Speakers Set to Lead Dialogues Shaping Bitcoin’s Future

The first wave of confirmed speakers highlights a mix of visionary industry leaders and historic new voices engaging with Bitcoin’s global evolution:

Michael Saylor — Founder & Executive Chairman, Strategy. One of Bitcoin’s most prominent evangelists and advocates, Saylor has shaped institutional adoption narratives worldwide.

Paul S. Atkins — Chairman, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and the first serving SEC Chair to speak at a Bitcoin Conference, representing a historic moment at the intersection of regulation and digital asset policy.

Mike Selig — Chairman, Commodity Futures Trading Commission and longtime contributor to digital asset regulatory frameworks, bringing insight into futures, markets, and policy.

These three form the early core of a roster that already includes 100+ confirmed speakers spanning technical, financial, governance, and cultural domains.

“Bitcoin 2026 reflects how far this conference — and the Bitcoin ecosystem itself — has evolved. With tens of thousands of attendees already registered, expanded stages, and a redesigned experience, we’re building an event that meets people wherever they are in their Bitcoin journey while continuing to push the conversation forward globally.” – Justin Doochin, Head of Events at BTC Inc.

Fully Redesigned Programming — Tailored to Every Type of Bitcoiner

Bitcoin 2026 features a fully redesigned programming structure with multiple stages aligned to different interests and experience levels. Whether you’re a builder, educator, investor, policymaker, or curious newcomer, there’s a purposeful path into the conversations that matter most.

To help attendees tailor their experience, the Conference is promoting a playful and insightful quiz — “What Type of Bitcoiner Are You?” — created in partnership with Bitcoin Magazine.

Six Stages, 100+ Hours of Programming

Over the course of three days and across six dynamically curated stages, Bitcoin 2026 will deliver an expanded slate of sessions:

Nakamoto Stage

Genesis Stage

Energy Stage

Open Source Stage

Enterprise Stage

Deep Stage

This expanded footprint enables deeper dives into specialized tracks — from technical Bitcoin development and energy innovation to enterprise adoption and cultural discourse.

Beyond Stages — Side Events, Culture, and Community Experiences

Bitcoin 2026 isn’t just a conference — it’s a full cultural moment. Alongside the main programming will be an array of side events, meetups, cultural activations, and social experiences that bring the broader Bitcoin ecosystem to life.

Highlights include:

Compute Village — New to the Bitcoin Conference, this hub connects builders, miners, developers, and infrastructure leaders to collaborate on power-dense compute and energy.

Women of Bitcoin Bash — An evening celebration spotlighting women driving the Bitcoin movement.

Bitcoin for Corporations Symposium — A focused forum for enterprise, finance, and institutional dialogue.

Bitcoin Art Gallery — curated by BMAG — A showcase of artistic expression inspired by Bitcoin, hosted in partnership with Bitcoin Magazine’s museum initiative. Visit: https://museum.b.tc/

Explore all cultural and experiential programming on the official experience page:

https://2026.b.tc/experience

