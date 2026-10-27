The countdown is on. In just nine days, Bitcoiners from across Europe and beyond will gather in Amsterdam for two days of talks, discussions, and networking.

If you’ve been thinking about attending, now is a good time to make plans. And if you know someone who should experience a Bitcoin conference for the first time, this could be the perfect opportunity to bring them along.

Get 21% Off With Our Discount Code

Use BitcoinEventsHQ21 when purchasing your pass to get 21% off Bitcoin Amsterdam tickets.

General Admission: €207 before discount (save €19.50)

Whale Pass: €2,207 before discount (save €461.89)

The discount makes attending more accessible, whether you’re coming to hear the speakers, meet people from the Bitcoin community, or spend a couple of days immersed in the ecosystem.

Plan Your Two Days

The agenda is now public. You can filter sessions by day, stage, or track and put together your own schedule before arriving at SugarFactory.

Whether you’re interested in Bitcoin adoption, technology, the economy, or the people building the ecosystem, checking the programme in advance will help you make the most of your time.

Want the Full Whale Experience?

The Whale Pass goes beyond the main conference, covering four days from November 4–7.

It includes access to the BFC Symposium, a private dinner, The Deep lounge and sessions, Whale Night, a City Walk + Talk, and a Bikes & Boats morning on Amsterdam’s canals.

You’ll also get all-inclusive access, preferred seating at the Main Stage, and support from a dedicated Whale Services team. Boat ride spots are limited and allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

See You in Amsterdam

Bitcoin conferences often begin with a simple conversation that brings someone into the community. If you’ve been looking for a reason to attend Bitcoin Amsterdam — or to invite someone along — here’s your chance.

Get your pass and save 21% with code BitcoinEventsHQ21 .

📍 SugarFactory, Amsterdam

📅 November 5–6, 2026

GET YOUR PASS

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⚡️ Get 10% off the registration at Club Orange, a location-based social network designed exclusively for the Bitcoin community. It helps you discover and connect with nearby Bitcoiners, events, and merchants. If you like to meet Bitcoiners this app was built for you.