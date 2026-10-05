Bitcoin Amsterdam returns November 5–6, 2026, bringing Bitcoin builders, investors, developers, founders and the wider community together at the Sugar Factory for two days of talks, networking and plenty of Bitcoin conversation.

The speaker lineup already includes Jack Mallers, Martti Malmi, Cory Klippsten, Fernando Nikolic, Jordan Walker, Robert Breedlove, René Pickhardt, Seth For Privacy, Pierre Corbin, Robin Seyr and many more.

If Amsterdam is on your calendar this year, now is a good time to get your ticket.

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