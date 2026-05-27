💥 The countdown is on — Bitcoin Asia 2026 Hong Kong is now only three months away.

This flagship Bitcoin gathering will bring together enthusiasts, investors, builders, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders from around the world for two days focused entirely on the future of Bitcoin and the technologies driving its global adoption.

From keynote presentations and panel discussions to networking opportunities and ecosystem showcases, the event is set to become one of Asia’s most important Bitcoin conferences of 2026.

Official event website: https://b.tc/conference/asia

📍 Hong Kong Convemtion Centre

📅 August 27-28, 2026

🎟 Save 10% on tickets with code BitcoinEventsHQ

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