BTC Inc., a subsidiary of Nakamoto Inc. and the organizer of the world’s largest Bitcoin conference, announced that Bitcoin 2027 will take place in Nashville, Tennessee on July 15–17, 2027.

Nashville holds particular significance for BTC Inc. The Company was founded and is headquartered in Nashville, and Bitcoin Magazine has operated out of the city throughout its growth as a global publication. In 2026, BTC Inc. opened BMAG, the Bitcoin Museum & Art Gallery, a cultural institution dedicated to art, research, and the preservation of Bitcoin’s history, which operates out of the Company’s Nashville office. Bitcoin 2027 reflects the company’s continued investment in the city.

Nashville was also the site of Bitcoin Conference 2024, held at Music City Center, where then-presidential candidate Donald J. Trump delivered a keynote address to more than 22,000 attendees. This marked the first time a major U.S. presidential candidate had addressed the global Bitcoin community from the conference stage.

“Nashville is where BTC Inc. was built and where Bitcoin Magazine has grown into a global institution. The Bitcoin Conference travels. That is part of what makes it special, but returning to Nashville in 2027 carries real significance. This is where the organization started, and we are proud to bring the world’s largest Bitcoin gathering back to the city that has always believed in what we are building.”

​— Brandon Green, CEO, BTC Inc.

Conference History

The Bitcoin Conference launched in San Francisco in June 2019, drawing approximately 2,000 attendees for what the Company billed as “A Peer-to-Peer Conference.” This was a deliberate effort to reunite the Bitcoin community around a shared vision.

A planned 2020 edition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Bitcoin 2021 became the first major in-person cryptocurrency conference of the post-pandemic era, relocating to Miami and drawing over 16,000 attendees. The event introduced Jack Dorsey, Michael Saylor, and Senator Cynthia Lummis as recurring voices on the main stage.

The 2022 and 2023 editions in Miami drew an average of 21,000 attendees, with speakers including Adam Back, Saifedean Ammous, Jack Mallers, and Elizabeth Stark. U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also delivered a keynote address in 2023.

Bitcoin 2024 in Nashville drew over 22,000 attendees to Music City Center, where then-presidential candidate Donald J. Trump became the first major U.S. presidential candidate to address the conference. Bitcoin 2025 and 2026 were held at The Venetian in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Las Vegas hosted the Bitcoin Conference for two consecutive years at The Venetian, continuing to command over 20,000 attendees annually. U.S. Vice President JD Vance addressed attendees from the main stage, the first sitting Vice President to do so at the conference. Nevada proved a natural fit for an event of this scale, and The Venetian’s facilities set a high bar for production and experience.

The lowest ticket prices for Bitcoin 2027 are available right now. Lock in your spot before the rate increases.

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