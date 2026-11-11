Metaplanet, one of Japan’s most prominent corporate Bitcoin holders, is partnering with BTC Inc. to launch Bitcoin Japan, a new addition to The Bitcoin Conference series that will bring the international Bitcoin community to Tokyo in February 2028.

Japan will become the fourth international market for the series, following events in Amsterdam, Abu Dhabi and Hong Kong. According to the organizers, The Bitcoin Conference attracted more than 67,000 attendees across its events in 2025.

The two-day event is scheduled for February 23–24, 2028, at the Tokyo International Forum. Metaplanet will host the conference, while BTC Inc., a subsidiary of Nakamoto Inc. (NASDAQ: NAKA), will oversee its production. Passes went on sale on November 10, 2026.

Positioned as Japan’s first flagship Bitcoin conference, the event will feature programming in both Japanese and English, targeting domestic businesses, financial institutions, policymakers, developers and international Bitcoin industry participants.

The agenda will cover several areas shaping Bitcoin’s adoption in Japan, including corporate Bitcoin treasury strategies, custody and institutional infrastructure, market structure, the country’s evolving regulatory framework, and Bitcoin’s role in the Japanese economy.

The organizers plan to announce the speaker lineup in 2027, with representatives from Japanese and international companies, financial institutions, government and the Bitcoin developer community expected to participate.

“Japan is becoming one of Bitcoin’s global hubs, and it’s time for the world to see it,” said Simon Gerovich, CEO of Metaplanet, adding that the partnership combines the company’s relationships across Japan’s capital markets with BTC Inc.’s experience organizing some of the largest Bitcoin conferences globally.

BTC Inc. CEO Brandon Green said the company would bring the resources of The Bitcoin Conference brand to the Japanese market, with the ambition of making Bitcoin Japan a permanent fixture on the international Bitcoin events calendar.

Metaplanet expands its role in Japan’s Bitcoin ecosystem

For Metaplanet, the conference represents an expansion beyond its corporate Bitcoin treasury strategy into a broader ecosystem-building initiative.

The company has become a prominent name in Japan’s Bitcoin market, and Bitcoin Japan will give it an annual platform to bring together local industry participants, international businesses and institutional investors in Tokyo.

The event will also provide an opportunity for Metaplanet to engage directly with its shareholder base. The company announced that eligible shareholders holding at least 100 shares as of the relevant record date will receive complimentary conference passes. Further information will be published through its investor relations website.

More information and tickets are available at japan.b.tc.

Save 10% on your tickets with code BitcoinEventsHQ

GET TICKETS

🔔 Follow BitcoinOnly Events on Twitter (X), LinkedIn, and Telegram to be updated on the latest news and insights.

⚡️ Get 10% off the registration at Club Orange, a location-based social network designed exclusively for the Bitcoin community. It helps you discover and connect with nearby Bitcoiners, events, and merchants. If you like to meet Bitcoiners this app was built for you.