The past three weeks packed in more volatility than most quarters. A historic difficulty crash. A record-breaking rebound. Bankruptcies on two continents. A quiet exodus into AI. And a governance fight that most of the industry would rather not have. Here’s what you need to know.

The difficulty whipsaw

A winter storm knocked roughly 40% of US hashrate offline in early February, triggering an 11.2% downward difficulty adjustment — the steepest drop since China’s 2021 mining ban. Hashprice fell below $30/PH/s. For older-gen machines, the economics stopped making sense almost overnight.

Then, on February 19, difficulty snapped back 14.73% — the largest absolute increase in Bitcoin’s history. The network’s self-correction confirmed what the data suggested: this was weather, not structural collapse.

A long capitulation, nearly over

Underneath the difficulty swings, something slower was playing out. The Hash Ribbon — a metric tracking miner participation trends — was signaling one of the longest capitulation periods on record, stretching back to late 2025. By late February, Bitcoin was trading below average production cost for the first time since November 2022. A recovery signal appeared close. The environment, though, remains fragile.

Who didn’t make it

NFN8 Group filed for Chapter 11 on February 2. Several smaller operations closed quietly around the same time.

The largest failure came from Russia. BitRiver — which once held over 50% of Russia’s industrial mining market — entered bankruptcy on January 27 following a $9.2M equipment dispute. At its peak: 15 data centers, 175,000+ rigs, 533 MW, $129M in 2024 revenue. CEO Igor Runets was placed under house arrest on February 2 on tax evasion charges. The collapse had been in motion since the company became the first crypto miner ever sanctioned by the US Treasury in 2022, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The AI pivot is no longer optional

Bitdeer sold its entire Bitcoin treasury — over 1,100 BTC — to fund a $325M AI infrastructure buildout with NVIDIA. Riot reported $576M in mining revenue for 2025 but made clear its two-gigawatt power portfolio is now pointed at data centers, not ASICs. CleanSpark said Bitcoin mining investment “doesn’t make a lot of sense” at current hashprice versus AI returns. Sector capex on data center infrastructure is up 400% year-over-year.

Not everyone is following. American Bitcoin purchased 11,298 new ASICs on March 3, expanding capacity 12%. Meanwhile, Clearline Capital added 3.4M shares of Core Scientific in February — a $59.9M bet on a miner that’s also pivoting to AI hosting. The market is rewarding the transition.

The governance fight nobody wanted

On March 2, Ocean Pool mined the first block signaling support for BIP-110 — a proposed soft fork that would restrict non-monetary data in Bitcoin transactions for one year. Ocean’s CTO is Luke Dashjr; the proposal evolved from a draft called BIP-444 submitted under a pseudonym in October 2025.

The opposition is sharp. A Slovak developer inscribed a 66KB image onto the blockchain — without using any mechanism BIP-110 targets — and showed that a compliant version of the same transaction would actually be larger. Blockstream’s Adam Back warned of chain split risk. Earlier, Developer Greg Maxwell alleged Ocean ghostwrote the proposal under a false identity — a claim Dashjr denied.

The activation threshold — 55%, versus 95% for SegWit and 90% for Taproot — is the sharpest edge of the debate. Most major pools haven’t signaled support. Ocean is largely alone. But inscription fee revenue is already below $10K/day, down from nearly $10M at the 2023 peak, which shifts the calculus for miners weighing in.

The underlying question — whether block space is neutral infrastructure or something to be governed — isn’t going away.

What’s next

The industry bifurcation that started at the 2024 halving is now structural. Power assets are more valuable as AI infrastructure than as mining facilities. Hashprice is recovering but remains compressed. Governance pressure is building from an unexpected direction.

