Glimpse just launched a Bitcoin prediction market designed for traders, investors and market participants who believe they can forecast where Bitcoin is headed next.

Glimpse is built on Bitcoin and supports deposits and withdrawals via the Lightning Network, enabling users to move funds quickly and efficiently while maintaining a Bitcoin-native experience.

The platform allows users to trade on future Bitcoin price outcomes, helping create a live market-driven forecast of where participants collectively believe Bitcoin is likely to trade in the days, weeks and months ahead. By rewarding users for making accurate predictions, Glimpse aims to separate conviction from accuracy in one of the world’s most closely watched financial markets.

Glimpse is backed by leading Bitcoin investors including Stillmark, Timechain, Wolf, and Entrepreneurs First.

Bitcoin has no shortage of opinions. Every day, traders, influencers, analysts and investors share price targets, market outlooks and bold predictions across social media, podcasts and newsletters. Yet very few of them have anything at stake when they make those forecasts. Glimpse is building a market where participants can put Bitcoin behind their convictions and be rewarded for getting it right.

“Every day people make predictions about where the market is going. Some are right, most are wrong, and almost nobody keeps score,” James Pierog, founder and CEO of Glimpse, said in a statement. “We built Glimpse because we wanted a platform that rewards accuracy rather than confidence. If someone genuinely understands Bitcoin better than the crowd, they should be able to prove it and earn Bitcoin for doing so.”

Unlike traditional prediction markets, which often focus on elections, politics, and headline-driven events, Glimpse is focused on a single challenge: forecasting Bitcoin. Users can trade across a range of future Bitcoin price outcomes, helping generate a live probability distribution that reflects what market participants collectively believe is most likely to happen.

As part of the launch, Glimpse plans to introduce forecasting competitions, public leaderboards, and trader rankings designed to identify the most accurate Bitcoin forecasters in the world.

The company is initially focused on Bitcoin, where it sees a growing need for better forecasting tools as adoption accelerates among retail investors, institutions and governments. Over time, Glimpse intends to expand into forecasting other financial assets and markets.

Glimpse has adopted a compliance-first approach from day one and is progressing through the Bermuda Monetary Authority’s in-principle approval process. Participation is available to eligible users who complete identity verification requirements.

For now, the mission is simple: create the best place on the internet to test your Bitcoin forecast. Bitcoin traders, investors, and forecasters can now join Glimpse, compete against other market participants and see whether they can predict Bitcoin better than the crowd.

About Glimpse

Glimpse is a Bitcoin prediction market that allows participants to trade on future Bitcoin price outcomes. By combining market incentives with probabilistic forecasting, Glimpse helps users test their market views, build forecasting track records and contribute to a live forecast of where Bitcoin is headed next.

Join: glimpse.trading

🔔 Follow BitcoinOnly Events on Twitter (X), LinkedIn, and Telegram to be updated on the latest news and insights.

If you’ve enjoyed our coverage, community updates, and Bitcoin event guides this year, consider supporting us through our Geyser campaign. ⚡

Your contribution — no matter how small — helps us keep the Bitcoin signal strong, amplify grassroots initiatives, and connect Bitcoiners around the world. 🙏 Support the mission: geyser.fund/project/BitcoinOnlyEvents

⚡️ Get 10% off the registration at Club Orange, a location-based social network designed exclusively for the Bitcoin community. It helps you discover and connect with nearby Bitcoiners, events, and merchants. If you like to meet Bitcoiners this app was built for you.