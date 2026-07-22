Two announcements dropped on the same day this week, from two different corners of the Bitcoin ecosystem, and they point in the same direction: toward a world where AI agents are not just tools sitting on top of software, but active participants in it—communicating, transacting, and working alongside humans on open, sovereign infrastructure.

On July 21, Jack Dorsey’s payments company Block launched Buzz, an open-source team collaboration platform built on the Nostr protocol that treats AI agents as full members of a workspace, not bolt-on features. The same day, Lightning Labs announced Wavelength, an alpha toolkit that lets any developer—or any agent—add self-custodial Bitcoin payments to an application with a handful of API calls.

Neither launch is finished. Both matter.

A workspace where agents have a seat at the table

Buzz is Block’s attempt to replace Slack and GitHub with something built on open rails. Channels, threads, direct messages, code repositories, and automated workflows all live in a single interface, with every participant—human or AI—holding a cryptographic identity anchored to Nostr. Agents can open their own channels, submit code patches, manage their own memory, and invite other agents, all without waiting for a human to approve each step.

“Every company is going to need a place where humans and agents work together,” said Bradley Axen, head of AI capabilities at Block. “The question is whether that place is proprietary or open. We built Buzz because we believe it should be open.”

Dorsey framed it plainly on X: “model-agnostic, decentralized, self-sovereign, and open source.”

Teams can plug in agents built on Claude Code, Codex, Goose, or anything else they choose—no lock-in to a single AI provider. They can self-host a Nostr relay for full infrastructure control, or use Block’s free hosted option.

The Bitcoin-adjacent open-source community has already been paying attention. Calle, the developer behind the Cashu e-cash protocol, reported that his team deployed Buzz internally, running a PR review agent, an infrastructure agent, a business intelligence agent, and a customer support agent that the whole team can access. Pavlenex, a BTCPay Server contributor and Spiral grantee, has been submitting UI improvements to the codebase.

That said, Buzz is early and Block has been candid about the gaps: mobile clients are unfinished, push notifications are pending, and some workflow execution paths are incomplete. The company also reported a net loss of $308.7 million in Q1 2026 and announced it would cut more than 4,000 jobs—context that makes the scale of this ambition harder to take at face value.

A wallet your agent can actually spend from

If Buzz gives agents a place to work, Wavelength gives them money to work with.

Lightning Labs, the company behind LND, the most widely deployed Lightning Network implementation, released Wavelength as the answer to a problem that has kept many developers away from building on Bitcoin: running Lightning infrastructure is hard. Historically it meant operating your own node, managing payment channels, sourcing liquidity, and keeping everything online continuously. Wavelength abstracts all of that away into a small client and a few API calls, yielding a self-custodial Bitcoin wallet that can send and receive over Lightning.

The same API that a human developer integrates is exposed to AI agents through MCP (Model Context Protocol), the standard that lets AI assistants call external tools. An agent can hold a Bitcoin balance, pay for an API the moment it calls one, buy a data feed, or settle up with another agent—in fractions of a cent, with no card and no account. This plugs naturally into L402, an open protocol that combines Lightning payments with machine-native authentication: an agent hits an endpoint, receives a Lightning invoice, pays it, and gets access on the spot, with no pre-existing relationship required.

Under the hood, Wavelength is not purely a Lightning channel product—it runs on an Ark-like settlement layer that batches off-chain transfers while keeping users in control of their funds, making it the third significant Ark implementation to go public. Users can move their balance back to the Bitcoin base chain at any time via an exit command, without asking anyone’s permission.

Stablecoin support is coming through Taproot Assets, Lightning Labs’ protocol for issuing assets like USDT on Bitcoin and transacting them over Lightning. The same Wavelength API will handle both Bitcoin and stablecoins once that support ships.

Wavelength is currently in alpha on Bitcoin test networks, with mainnet access available by invite. Pricing during the alpha sits at 1 basis point per transaction, with the usual Lightning routing fees on top.

The same story, told twice

Reading these two launches together, the pattern is hard to miss: the infrastructure for an agent economy — at least one that runs on open, sovereign, Bitcoin-native rails — is being built in real time, and it is being built fast.

Buzz provides the coordination layer: a workspace where agents can communicate, contribute, and be held accountable through cryptographic identity. Wavelength provides the payments layer: the ability to send and receive value without a bank account, a card, or a human approving every transaction. They were built independently, by different teams with different mandates, but they slot together in a way that feels less like coincidence and more like convergence.

Whether either product reaches the scale its builders envision is a separate question. Both are early, both carry real risks, and the organizations behind them are not without their own pressures. But the direction of travel is clear enough: the question is no longer whether AI agents will participate in the economy, but on whose infrastructure they’ll do it.

Read our full coverage: Block launches Buzz | Lightning Labs launches Wavelength

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