One month out from Europe’s biggest Bitcoin-only conference, the space is buzzing, and not just because of the lineup. Michael Saylor, Founder and Executive Chairman of Strategy, dropped a bombshell on his Q1 2026 earnings call that sent shockwaves through the market.

“We will probably sell some bitcoin to pay a dividend just to inoculate the market and send the message that we did it. Real estate development companies literally exist to buy land cheap and sell it expensively,” he stated.

The statement flipped a core Saylor doctrine on its head. For years, “never sell” was practically company scripture. Strategy holds 818,334 BTC—accumulated at an average cost of $75,537 per coin—and has staked its entire identity on accumulating, never liquidating.

Then Saylor clarified.

“Buy more Bitcoin than you can sell.”

He framed any potential sale as selling one BTC to buy ten more — a tactical move, not a retreat, while also comparing Strategy to a real estate developer who sells a parcel of land at a profit to fund acquiring a larger tract. CEO Phong Le went further, stating the company would only sell when it was “advantageous” and most accretive to Bitcoin per share.

The $12.54 billion Q1 net loss (a paper loss tied to BTC price action early in 2026) and roughly $1.5 billion in annual dividend obligations from preferred stock have forced Strategy into a more complex financial conversation than “stack sats forever.” With $3.2 billion of preferred STRC stock sold in April alone, JPMorgan estimates Strategy’s Bitcoin purchases could hit $30 billion by December.

Whatever you make of the pivot, one thing is clear: when Saylor steps on stage at BTC Prague next month, this is the conversation the room will be waiting to have.

Why BTC Prague 2026 Hits Different

Now in its fourth edition, BTC Prague has grown from a grassroots gathering into one of the most signal-dense Bitcoin events on the planet. Held at PVA Expo Prague—the conference draws builders, educators, entrepreneurs, and OG Bitcoiners who care about one thing: Bitcoin.

Prague itself is a city that has launched more Bitcoin projects per capita than almost anywhere in Europe, and the theme this year is Building Bridges—across borders, across communities, between the technically deep and the everyday user.

Confirmed speakers:

Michael Saylor, Founder & Executive Chairman, Strategy

Jack Mallers, CEO, Strike

Adam Back, CEO & Co-Founder, Blockstream

Peter Todd, Founder, OpenTimestamps

Natalie Brunell, Author, Bitcoin is for Everyone

Peter McCormack, Podcaster, Filmmaker, FC Bedford Chairman

Stephan Livera, Bitcoin Podcast Host

Jack Kruse, Neurosurgeon, Kruse Longevity Center

Giacomo Zucco, Founder & President, Plan B Network

Seth for Privacy, COO, Cake Wallet

Julian Liniger, Co-Founder & CEO, Relai

Michael Goldstein, President, Satoshi Nakamoto Institute

Knut Svanholm, Bitcoin Author

John Dennehy, Founder, My First Bitcoin

The Full BTC Prague Week: Side Events Worth Your Time

BTC Prague is three days. Prague Bitcoin Week is five days of deep dives, open-floor conversations, community runs, and developer summits. Here’s what’s happening around the main event:

Bitcoin Educators Unconference | June 10

Organized by My First Bitcoin and co-hosted with AmityAge, this is a fully open, community-run event at Opero, Prague. No fixed agenda. Show up, pitch your idea, claim a slot. Sessions are shaped by the room — educators, builders, and community leaders running on Open Source Everything principles. The stage is permissionless.

→ Event details

Freedom Tech Summit | June 10

A gathering focused on the intersection of Bitcoin, privacy, and the tools that preserve human freedom. Cypherpunk-adjacent conversations about what it means to build technology that resists coercion — held the day before the main conference.

→ Event Details

Run For Hal — Prague | June 10

A community run honouring Hal Finney — the first person Satoshi ever sent Bitcoin to, and a cypherpunk legend. Run For Hal events take place at Bitcoin conferences worldwide. This one runs on the morning before BTC Prague. Lace up.

→ Register for the Run

BTCPay Server Day

A dedicated day for the open-source Bitcoin payment processor community. Builders, merchants, and contributors coming together to push the limits of sovereign payment infrastructure. If you run a business on Bitcoin rails, this is the room.

→ Event Details

One City. One Week. One Protocol.

Prague has a unique relationship with Bitcoin. The Czech Republic has consistently produced some of the most important Bitcoin infrastructure companies in the world — Trezor being the clearest example. CTO Tomáš Sušánka and Trezor Academy Lead Josef Tětek are both on the BTC Prague speaker list, a reminder that the conference is as much a homecoming as it is a summit.

Whether you’re coming for Saylor’s take on the great “sell or not sell” debate, for the deep-tech sessions with Bitcoin developers like Rock Star Dev, D++, and Peter Todd, or for the community energy of the side events—BTC Prague 2026 is the place to be in June.

Thirty days. Book your ticket. Find your hotel. Pack running shoes.

Apply promo code BTCPraha10 to save 10% on your tickets!

Get additional 5% off when paying with Bitcoin!

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