Every year, BTC Prague announces speakers. Every year, people say it’s the best lineup yet. And somehow, every year, that turns out to be true.

2026 is already looking like no exception.

This week, two speakers for the Main Stage in Prague this June have been confirmed— and taken together, they represent something important: Bitcoin as a technology, yes, but more than that, Bitcoin as something that belongs to everyone.

Natalie Brunell Takes the Stage for the First Time

Natalie Brunell has been one of the clearest voices in Bitcoin for years. Her podcast, Coin Stories, launched in 2021 and has since racked up millions of views across platforms — bringing guests like Michael Saylor and Jack Dorsey to audiences who might never have sought them out otherwise.

She’s a regular face in mainstream media. She’s the author of Bitcoin Is for Everyone, a book designed to cut through the noise and explain, plainly and honestly, why Bitcoin matters to individuals, families, and the generations to come.

She also runs Women of Bitcoin — a recurring series of events where women in and around the Bitcoin space come together to learn, connect, and build.

BTC Prague 2026 is the first time Natalie will speak at the event. She’ll be on the Main Stage as part of the regular program — available to all 2-Day and 3-Day ticket holders.

Jack Mallers Returns. Again.

If you’ve seen Jack Mallers speak at BTC Prague before, you don’t need much of a sell. If you haven’t — the short version is this: his 2025 keynote became one of the most widely shared moments in the event’s history.

“Bitcoin will change the way you understand money forever.” — Jack Mallers, BTC Prague 2025

Jack built Strike over the past decade — a platform that has brought Bitcoin payments, purchases, and lending to millions of people and businesses around the world. He’s also Co-Founder and CEO of Twenty One, a publicly traded Bitcoin-native company.

This will be his third consecutive year at BTC Prague. He returns to the Main Stage on June 13 — accessible to all 2-Day and 3-Day ticket holders.

You can watch his 2025 talk here.

On Tickets: A Brief, Serious Note

BTC Prague 2025’s expo sold out five weeks before the event opened. Not days — weeks.

We’re not saying this to create pressure. We’re saying it because some people found out the hard way last year, and we’d rather you didn’t.

BTC Prague 2026 runs June 11–13 in Prague. The sooner you plan ahead, the better your options. You can pay using Bitcoin.

⚡ Use code BTCPraha10 for 10% off (+5% off when paying in Bitcoin)

👉 Get your ticket now

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