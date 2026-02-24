There’s a particular kind of energy that fills a room when every single person in it chose to be there on purpose.

No one’s chasing the next token launch. No one’s pitching a whitepaper. No one’s waiting for the keynote that validates their altcoin bag. Everyone in that room made a deliberate, informed decision to go deeper — on the hardest money the world has ever produced.

That’s what Dublin feels like every May.

And this year, it’s bigger than ever.

The Bitcoin Ireland Conference 2026

22–25 May | Dublin, Ireland Five years. One mission. Zero noise.

📍 The Green Isle Hotel, St John’s Dr, Newlands Cross, Dublin

Now in its fifth year, the Bitcoin Ireland Conference is organized by a passionate group of Bitcoin advocates whose mission is simple: connect Bitcoiners across Ireland, promote Bitcoin-friendly businesses, and give anyone who’s serious about this technology a place to go deeper.

Four days. Sound money. Real strategy. Serious conversations.

No crypto. No distractions. ₿ Bitcoin only.

Who’s In the Room This Year

This is the part where you stop scrolling.

The 2026 lineup brings together some of the most respected voices in Bitcoin — educators, operators, founders, and advocates who are building real things and saying true things in a world full of noise.

Cory Klippsten — CEO of Swan Bitcoin, one of the most trusted names in Bitcoin accumulation and financial sovereignty.

Knut Svanholm — Host of the Bitcoin Infinity Show and author whose thinking on scarcity, time preference, and energy will genuinely shift how you see the world.

Daniel Prince — Host of Once Bitten Podcast, and one of the most compelling voices on what it means to go all in on Bitcoin.

Dr. Jack Kruze — Joining from El Salvador, the world’s first Bitcoin nation, bringing first-hand perspective on what Bitcoin adoption looks like at a sovereign level.

Efrat Fenigson — Host of You’re The Voice Podcast, a voice for truth, freedom, and the intersection of Bitcoin and human rights.

Richard Byworth — Chairman of Future, bringing institutional depth and strategic clarity to the conversation.

Claire Prince — Representing Women of Bitcoin, an essential voice in making this space more accessible, welcoming, and diverse.

Mick Morucci — CEO of Geyser Fund, building the infrastructure that lets Bitcoin communities fund what matters.

Francesco Madonna — BitVault, talking real-world Bitcoin security and custody.

Andrew Webley — Smarter Web Company, on building Bitcoin-native digital infrastructure.

Luke de Wolf — CEO of Bitcoin Infinity Media, bringing the media lens to the Bitcoin-only space.

Scott Dedels — Block Rewards, on mining, incentives, and the economics underneath it all.

Coach Carbon — Bitcoin Ballers Academy, where Bitcoin meets performance, mindset, and lifestyle.

Claire Marrinan — The Bitcoin Zodiac, bringing a unique cultural angle to Bitcoin’s growing identity.

Darren Freemantle — Malahide, rooted in the Irish community that makes this conference possible.

This isn’t a speaker list assembled for optics. These are people who have done the work, walked the walk, and have something real to say.

The Full Program — What Five Days in Dublin Actually Looks Like

This isn’t a one-day conference with a cocktail hour bolted on the end. Bitcoin Ireland 2026 is a full experience — built for people who want to go deep, connect properly, and leave with more than a tote bag and a LinkedIn connection.

Here’s what’s on the plate:

Thursday, 21 May

Dublin Bitcoin Meet-up (City Centre, TBC) — 6:00 PM

The warm-up. If you’re arriving a day early — and you should — come meet the community before the main event kicks off. Low-key, high-signal, and the perfect way to shake off any travel fog.

Friday, 22 May

Bitcoin Walk with Gingers for Bitcoin — 1:00 PM–2:30 PM Start the weekend on your feet. A community walk through Dublin with one of the most recognisable Bitcoin grassroots groups in Ireland.

Bitcoin Ireland Football Cup 2026 — 2:30 PM–4:30 PM Yes, really. Football. Sats on the line (probably). A reminder that Bitcoiners know how to have fun.

Book Signing — 5:00 PM–7:00 PM Get your copies signed by some of the authors and speakers in the room. This is the kind of access you don’t get at a 10,000-person expo.

Pizza Day Movie Night, Networking & Drinks — 7:00 PM onwards Pizza Day. In Bitcoin, this date carries weight. The evening is exactly what it sounds like — community, film, food, and the kind of conversations that don’t end until well past midnight.

Saturday, 23 May — Conference Day 1

Keynotes, Panels & Workshops — 9:00 AM–6:00 PM The main stage comes alive. Full day of talks, panels, and workshops from the speaker lineup. This is where the signal lives.

Book Signing — 1:00 PM–2:00 PM Midday break with a chance to grab signatures and have a few words with speakers.

Networking & Drinks — 7:00 PM onwards Day one doesn’t end at 6. The conversations continue — and some of the best ones happen here.

Sunday, 24 May — Conference Day 2

Keynotes, Panels & Workshops — 9:00 AM–6:00 PM Round two. More depth, more discourse, more of the conversations that remind you why you went down the rabbit hole in the first place.

Book Signing — 1:00 PM–2:00 PM

After Party — 6:00 PM onwards The official send-off. Celebrate the weekend, exchange details, make plans, and stay out too late with people who actually get it.

Monday, 25 May

Exclusive Whale Pass Trip with Speakers & Partners — 10:00 AM–6:00 PM Reserved for Whale Pass holders. A full day out with speakers and partners — the details are exclusive, and so is the access. If you’re considering the upgrade, this is the reason.

Why This Conference Exists

Bitcoin Ireland was built by believers, not businesses.

The people behind this event aren’t conference promoters looking for a niche. They’re Bitcoiners — the same ones who run local meetups, recommend wallets to their friends, stack sats through the bear market, and genuinely believe that this technology offers something the world has never had before: money that no government can debase and no authority can confiscate.

Their mission is to connect Bitcoiners across Ireland, support Bitcoin-friendly businesses, and create space for the real conversations that don’t fit into a 280-character post or a 30-second reel.

Four days gives you that space.

Get Your Tickets

💰 Use promo code BitcoinEventsHQ at checkout for 10% off ⚡ Pay with Bitcoin through Zaprite and save an additional 5%

More info: https://www.bitcoinireland.eu/

The agenda is live. The speakers are confirmed. The room is filling up.

Dublin in May. Come find your people.

