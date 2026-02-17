The Vexl Foundation has announced the inaugural Freedom Tech Summit, a single-day, in-person conference scheduled for June 10, 2026, in Prague — one day before the annual BTC Prague conference opens its doors.

The event marks a formal evolution of two recurring initiatives: dev/hack/day and the Cypherpunk Meetup, both of which have operated under the BTC Prague umbrella since 2023. Over three years, those gatherings built a working community of developers and open source contributors focused on decentralized, privacy-preserving technology. The Freedom Tech Summit is the Vexl Foundation‘s attempt to consolidate that community into a more structured, higher-profile format.

The summit’s scope extends beyond Bitcoin itself. The agenda is expected to cover the Lightning Network, Cashu, Nostr, Meshcore, and other decentralized protocols — reflecting a broader view that financial freedom and resistance to censorship require a layered technical stack, not a single solution. Organizers have framed the event around three central concerns: mass surveillance, financial exclusion, and the risks of centralized infrastructure.

There will be no live streaming. Attendance is strictly in person, a format that prioritizes direct collaboration and candid exchange over audience reach. It’s an approach that aligns with the cypherpunk tradition the event draws from — building in the open, but talking privately.

Open source developers interested in presenting can submit a proposal through the official BTC Prague website. Early bird tickets are currently available.

