Freedom Tech Summit Set to Launch Ahead of BTC Prague 2026
Freedom Tech Summit debuts June 10 ahead of BTC Prague, bringing together builders focused on privacy, sovereignty, and open tech.
The Vexl Foundation has announced the inaugural Freedom Tech Summit, a single-day, in-person conference scheduled for June 10, 2026, in Prague — one day before the annual BTC Prague conference opens its doors.
The event marks a formal evolution of two recurring initiatives: dev/hack/day and the Cypherpunk Meetup, both of which have operated under the BTC Prague umbrella since 2023. Over three years, those gatherings built a working community of developers and open source contributors focused on decentralized, privacy-preserving technology. The Freedom Tech Summit is the Vexl Foundation‘s attempt to consolidate that community into a more structured, higher-profile format.
The summit’s scope extends beyond Bitcoin itself. The agenda is expected to cover the Lightning Network, Cashu, Nostr, Meshcore, and other decentralized protocols — reflecting a broader view that financial freedom and resistance to censorship require a layered technical stack, not a single solution. Organizers have framed the event around three central concerns: mass surveillance, financial exclusion, and the risks of centralized infrastructure.
There will be no live streaming. Attendance is strictly in person, a format that prioritizes direct collaboration and candid exchange over audience reach. It’s an approach that aligns with the cypherpunk tradition the event draws from — building in the open, but talking privately.
Open source developers interested in presenting can submit a proposal through the official BTC Prague website. Early bird tickets are currently available.
Attending BTC Prague 2026?
Apply promo code BTCPraha10 to save 10% on your tickets!
Get additional 5% off when paying with Bitcoin!
🔔 Follow BitcoinOnly Events on Twitter (X), LinkedIn, and Telegram to be updated on the latest news and insights.