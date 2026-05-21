Nine panels. Zero filler. Mining Disrupt 2026 is building the agenda that the industry has been waiting for.

Most Bitcoin mining conferences are quietly the same event. Same sponsors, same stage, same slides about hashrate hitting ATH. You already know. You’ve been there. You grabbed a tote bag.

Mining Disrupt 2026 has a different theory of what a conference should be. The panel topics are live, and reading through them tells you something unusual: the people programming this event are actually paying attention to where the industry is moving, not where it was.

Here’s what’s on the table in Miami.

The Panels

Decrypt or Die (Quantum / Security)

How real is the quantum threat to Bitcoin keys, wallets, and SHA-256? Timelines, quantum-resistant cryptography, and whether you should already be preparing.

GPUs Ate My ASIC (AI / HPC)

The AI datacenter gold rush is reshaping mining. Is HPC hosting a legitimate pivot or the next bubble?

Trash to Hash (Energy Innovation)

Flare gas, landfill methane, stranded hydro. How miners are turning energy nobody else wants into sats.

Boiling the Ocean (Heat Reuse)

Pools, greenhouses, district heating — can heat reuse finally make mining sustainable at scale?

Fork Around and Find Out (Open-Source)

Can open-source miners challenge the dominance of mega manufacturers? Transparency, repairability, firmware freedom.

The Great Re-Decentralization (Home Mining)

Mini ASICs, open-source pools, home operations — smaller miners are making a comeback.

The ASIC Underground (Repair Economy)

ASIC repair has become a massive hidden industry. Reviving dead hardware and squeezing profitability from aging fleets.

Node Up or Shut Up (Sovereignty / Nodes)

Running a node, validating your own transactions, protecting Bitcoin from creeping centralization. Back to basics.

There’s also a ninth session — Garage Hash — dedicated entirely to home mining culture: noise reduction, immersion tubs, Bitaxe builds, heat reuse at home. For a segment of the community that has often felt invisible at industrial-scale events, that panel alone is worth showing up for.

Mining Disrupt has built its reputation as the premier event for serious Bitcoin mining: enterprise-level infrastructure, global exhibitors, and keynote speakers who actually run operations. The 2026 edition leans into a moment when the industry is genuinely split — between industrial scale and sovereign simplicity, between AI pivots and ASIC loyalty, between chasing margins and protecting the network.

If you’re anywhere in the mining stack — whether you run a fleet of thousands or a Bitaxe in your garage — at least two or three of these panels were written directly for you.

The Tickets

🎟️ General — Satoshi Pass

🎟️ VIP — Miner Pass

🎟️ All Access — Genesis Pass

From expo access to the ultimate backstage experience, there’s a pass designed for every level of the industry.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite, and readers can use the code BitcoinEventsHQ at checkout for 20% off registration. More information on speakers and programming is at miningdisrupt.com.

GET YOUR PASS

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