This is an opinion piece by James Pierog, Founder and CEO of Glimpse

Finance has never lacked forecasts. Every bank, asset manager, central bank and research desk produces them. The modern investor lives inside a permanent weather system of outlooks: inflation forecasts, rate-path projections, earnings estimates, commodity targets, currency views, and geopolitical risk assessments.

The problem is not that markets lack opinions but that most opinions are difficult to score, slow to update, and detached from the discipline of being right.

This is why prediction markets deserve to be taken more seriously. Not as a speculative novelty or near cousin of gambling, but as an emerging information layer for finance.

What a prediction market actually does

A prediction market is, at its simplest, a market where participants trade contracts tied to future outcomes. The price of those contracts reveals what participants collectively believe is likely to happen. That sounds simple, but the implications are large. A well-designed market can compress dispersed information such as private research, expert judgement, trader intuition, and public data into a single probabilistic signal.

The academic case for this is not new. Economists have long argued that markets can aggregate dispersed information in ways that committees and expert panels often struggle to match. The broader point is almost Hayekian: information is scattered across many minds, and prices are among the most powerful mechanisms we have for organising it.

Financial markets already do this. Bond yields express expectations about inflation and monetary policy. Options markets imply volatility. Credit spreads reveal default risk. Futures curves tell us something about supply, demand and uncertainty. Prediction markets extend that logic to a wider class of questions.

Glimpse just launched a Bitcoin prediction market designed for traders, investors and market participants who believe they can forecast where Bitcoin is headed next.

Glimpse is built on Bitcoin and supports deposits and withdrawals via the Lightning Network , enabling users to move funds quickly and efficiently while maintaining a Bitcoin-native experience.

Beyond yes-or-no

The next evolution is not simply asking whether a political candidate will win or whether a film will top the box office: those are binary event markets. They have brought visibility to the category, but they are not the end state. Finance needs something more sophisticated: markets that forecast distributions, ranges, and changing probabilities across time.

A yes-or-no contract can be useful, but many financial questions are not binary like this. Investors rarely just want to know whether Bitcoin, oil or the S&P 500 will close above a certain level on a single date. They want to understand the shape of possible outcomes. How much uncertainty is priced in? Where is consensus forming? Where is the market underestimating tail risk? What does the crowd believe today that it did not believe yesterday? In a world increasingly dominated by data, the scarce commodity is not information, it is a very reliable interpretation.

Artificial intelligence will make this more acute, not less. It will become easier to produce commentary, analysis and forecasts at almost no cost. The market will be flooded with plausible-sounding views. What becomes more valuable is not another prediction, but a mechanism that forces predictions to compete.

This is where prediction markets have an edge over traditional forecasting: they impose consequences. A forecaster can publish a bold call and move on to the next one. A market participant has to decide whether the view is worth risking capital on.

That does not make markets infallible. Thin liquidity and herd behaviour can and do distort signals, and prediction markets have their own history of manipulation and regulatory pushback that should not be waved away. But the presence of real financial incentives changes the quality of the forecast. It asks people to reveal not only what they believe, but how strongly they believe it.

Where these signals fit

Investors are already accustomed to reading signals from markets. What is changing is the scope of what can be priced. Prediction markets are becoming a way of measuring expectations around economic data releases, corporate events, regulatory outcomes, elections, energy shocks, central-bank decisions, and asset-price scenarios. Used carefully, these signals complement research rather than replace it.

The most interesting applications may sit between public markets and private judgement. A portfolio manager may still rely on fundamental research; a company may still use internal scenario planning, and a central bank may still run econometric models. But all three benefit from knowing how a financially incentivised crowd is pricing the same question in real time.

The future of prediction markets in finance will depend on mechanism design and focus. Some markets will continue to look like entertainment products whereas others will become serious information infrastructure. The difference will come down to regulation, market structure, liquidity, contract design, and the quality of the signal being produced.

This is especially important as prediction markets face growing public scrutiny. Regulators will ask where the line sits between speculation, gambling and financial information. But the answer should not be to dismiss the entire category. It should be to distinguish between shallow event betting and forecasting markets designed to produce useful probability signals.

Why Bitcoin?

At Glimpse, we are starting with Bitcoin because it is one of the most widely discussed and least consistently forecast assets in the world. Ask ten analysts for a six-month BTC price range and you will get ten different frameworks and almost no way to score any of them against each other after the fact.

But the deeper thesis is not about one asset. It is that finance needs better ways to separate confidence from accuracy. If we can forecast the price of the most volatile major global asset, then we can forecast every other asset. The old information hierarchy was built around experts, institutions and reports. The next one will be built around probability, incentives and accountability, and the test will not be who sounds most convincing, but who is willing to put a price on it.

In finance, the most valuable question is not always what do people think, but what conviction are people willing to stand behind. Prediction markets will become one of the best ways to find out.

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