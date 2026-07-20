Michael Saylor published a 110-point essay laying out his case against BIP-110, the soft fork aimed at restricting non-financial data on Bitcoin’s base layer. His argument isn’t really about inscriptions or block bloat—it’s about precedent.

Bitcoin “cannot read intent,” wrote the Strategy chairman, so any rule built to filter out one disfavored use case will inevitably catch legitimate ones in the same net. Today it’s Ordinals. Saylor’s bet is that tomorrow it could be privacy tooling, novel custody constructions, or stablecoin settlement, once the community has established that consensus can be changed to police a use case rather than fix a bug.

He’s also going after the mechanics, not just the philosophy. BIP-110 proposes activating on 55% miner signaling—down from the customary 95% under BIP-9—with no clean timeout if it fails to gain support. Signaling is currently sitting under 1%, per the proposal’s own dashboard.

Saylor’s read: forcing a contentious change through on a minority of hash power is a more dangerous outcome than the data-storage problem the fork is trying to solve. He’s landed alongside Adam Back, Jameson Lopp, and Samson Mow in opposition, against Luke Dashjr who authored the proposal and the broader Bitcoin Knots camp .

The mandatory signaling window opens in August, with activation targeted for September 1. Whatever happens next, this fight has stopped being a mailing-list argument about byte limits and become the most consequential governance dispute Bitcoin has had in years.

Mining Disrupt Kicks Off Tomorrow in Miami

Timing is everything, and this week it puts the deciding constituency for BIP-110 in one building. Mining Disrupt 2026 opens tomorrow, July 21, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Miami Airport & Convention Center, running through July 23, drawing miners, hardware manufacturers, and infrastructure operators from across the industry.

Whatever Saylor, Dashjr, or anyone else argues online, BIP-110’s fate under its modified BIP-9 deployment ultimately comes down to hash power choosing whether to signal — and a large share of the operators who make that call will be on the expo floor this week.

If you’re planning to be in Miami this week, or you’re a miner trying to get a read on where this consensus fight is headed before September, Mining Disrupt is about as close to ground zero as the debate gets outside the CT.

🎟️ Get your tickets here — use promo code BitcoinEventsHQ for 20% off.

Full event details: bitcoinonly.events/mining-disrupt-2026-miami

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