Strategy, the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder, has sold a portion of its prized Bitcoin reserves for the first time since a 2022 tax maneuver — a move that knocked Bitcoin’s price down below $72,000.

The company offloaded 32 BTC for approximately $2.5 million between May 26 and May 31, at an average price of roughly $77,135 per coin, according to a Form 8-K filing with the SEC. Following the sale, Strategy’s treasury stands at 843,706 BTC, with a cost basis of approximately $63.87 billion.

The proceeds, Strategy said, will be used to fund distributions on preferred stock—a sign that the firm’s sprawling financial obligations are beginning to press against its once-ironclad accumulation strategy.

A Vow, Quietly Broken

For years, Strategy’s “never sell” stance was a cornerstone of its identity. Founded on the conviction that Bitcoin was the ultimate store of value, the company under Executive Chairman Michael Saylor accumulated coins relentlessly, weathering bear markets and balance sheet losses without flinching.

That posture began to soften publicly last month. Strategy’s latest earnings release marked a subtle but meaningful shift: rather than passively stockpiling Bitcoin, the company signaled it would more actively manage its balance sheet to maximize Bitcoin value per share — a reversal of the longstanding “never sell” strategy that originated with Saylor.

During Strategy’s Q1 earnings call, Saylor suggested the firm would “probably sell some Bitcoin to fund a dividend just to inoculate the market—just to send the message that we did it.” CEO Phong Le reinforced the new direction, stating the firm “will sell Bitcoin when it’s advantageous to the company,” whether to raise U.S. dollars or reduce debt.

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Markets React Sharply

Following the news of the sale, the price of Bitcoin briefly fell below $72,100—a drop of approximately 2.4% on the day. The reaction, while not catastrophic, reflected a sentiment shift that analysts had long warned about.

Prediction market odds of Strategy selling Bitcoin in 2026 had already climbed sharply in anticipation, and the filing confirmed those fears, with on-chain analysts at Arkham Intelligence spotting Strategy wallets moving BTC to Coinbase Prime days earlier, sparking intense speculation.

The concern among market observers isn’t so much the 32 BTC sold—a fraction representing less than 0.004% of holdings — but rather what it signals about future behavior. With Bitcoin trading below the firm’s average cost basis and preferred stock obligations mounting, questions are swirling about whether larger sales could follow.

A Balancing Act Under Pressure

Strategy spent $1.38 billion in May buying back $1.5 billion face value of its 2029 convertible notes, trimming its USD reserve to approximately $871 million from around $2 billion before the transaction. Arca Chief Investment Officer Jeff Dorman has warned that roughly $15 billion in outstanding preferred stock and approximately $1.5 billion in annual dividend obligations now put real strain on the accumulation model.

Meanwhile, Strategy posted a $12.5 billion net loss in the first quarter due to the slump in Bitcoin’s price during the early months of the year.

This is not the first time Strategy has ever sold Bitcoin. In December 2022, the firm sold 704 BTC for around $11.8 million as part of a tax loss harvesting strategy, repurchasing 810 BTC just two days later. Today’s sale, however, carries a different weight—it’s not a tax maneuver, but a liquidity decision, and one the company has openly telegraphed to shareholders.

Whether this is the beginning of a new phase for the world’s most prominent Bitcoin treasury, or merely a one-off concession to financial reality, is now the question every crypto investor is asking.

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