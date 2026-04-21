This year’s edition of Mining Disrupt lands at an unusual moment. The quantum computing debate moved from background noise to active technical controversy. BIP-361 is generating real disagreement. Energy strategy, AI competition for power, and operational resilience are all converging at once.

BIP-361 is a proposal in the official Bitcoin BIPs repository addressing post-quantum migration and legacy signature sunset mechanics.

The controversy isn’t really whether quantum computing is a threat. It’s what a real migration would look like — who gets pressured to move funds, what happens to old outputs, and how you handle edge cases without creating new problems or unfair outcomes.

Why does this matter at a Bitcoin mining conference specifically? Because miners aren’t just infrastructure. They’re part of the real-world engine that makes the network run. When protocol conversations turn into “what might need to change,” miners get pulled into the practical questions: What upgrade path is realistic? How do you avoid splitting consensus? If the industry needs to coordinate, who sets the tempo? What does “prepared” even mean when timelines aren’t clear?

You can read ten threads on this and still feel like you learned nothing. In-person, you can ask someone who has actually modeled the scenarios — or someone who lived through past upgrade debates — “Okay, how would this really play out?”

Which, naturally, means that if you’re an operator, builder, investor, or just serious about understanding where Bitcoin is heading, this is the event worth planning around.

Tickets

👉 General — Satoshi Pass

👉 VIP — Miner Pass

👉 All Access — Genesis Pass

Which Mining Disrupt experience will you choose?

From expo access to the ultimate backstage experience, there’s a pass designed for every level of the industry.

⚡ Tickets are available through Eventbrite, and readers can use the code BitcoinEventsHQ at checkout for 20% off registration.



More information on speakers and programming is at miningdisrupt.com and https://bitcoinonly.events/mining-disrupt-2026-miami/

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