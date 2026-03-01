If you’ve ever wanted to go deeper into Bitcoin with some of the sharpest minds in the space, while also disconnecting from screens long enough to remember what fresh air smells like, then mark your calendar: June 18–21, 2026, Sandy Island, Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire.

A Bitcoin Event Unlike Any Other

Camp Nakamoto isn’t a hotel ballroom packed with badge-scanners and branded lanyards. It’s a 66-acre wooded island accessible only by ferry, hosted by MassAdoption, a popular Massachusetts-based Bitcoin community. Think of it as a summer camp for adults who’ve been down the rabbit hole—and want to go deeper, together.

Over four days and three nights, attendees will hear from some of the most thoughtful voices in the Bitcoin ecosystem, build real relationships around campfires and canoes, and return home with more than just slides to reference—they’ll come back with a network, a perspective shift, and probably a sunburn.

The Speakers: Substance Over Status

The lineup reads like a Bitcoin reading list come to life. Among those taking the stage:

Tom Luongo (Gold, Goats ‘n Guns) will bring his characteristically unfiltered geopolitical and monetary analysis. Matthew Lysiak, author of Fiat Food, will connect the dots between monetary policy, industrial agriculture, and public health in a way that will make you rethink your grocery list. Kevin McKernan, founder of Medicinal Genomics, brings the intersection of genomics and decentralized science into the conversation.

On the legal and institutional side, Hailey Lennon of Brown Rudnick offers the perspective of someone navigating Bitcoin policy and compliance at the highest levels. Joe Consorti of Theya Bitcoin and Tim Kotzman of The Bitcoin Treasuries Podcast will speak to how Bitcoin is being adopted at the treasury and corporate level — a topic that has moved from theoretical to urgent over the past 18 months.

Rounding out the lineup: podcasters, filmmakers, educators, and community builders including Efrat Fenigson, Cedric Youngelman, Luke Broyles, Seb Bunney (Looking Glass Education), Kyle Huber (We Are Satoshi), and more.

What Your Ticket Actually Gets You

This isn’t a “buy a ticket and stand in line” event. The Camp Nakamoto experience is genuinely all-inclusive:

Three days and four nights of accommodation on Sandy Island, with all food and beverages covered, including a Cattleman’s Feast and a New England Lobster Clambake. Add beer and wine every evening, hassle-free parking and ferry access from Harilla Landing in Moultonborough, NH, and live music, and you have something closer to a curated retreat than a typical conference.

The activity menu is extensive: canoeing, water skiing, wakeboarding, kayaking, basketball, parkour, yoga, CrossFit, tennis, horseshoes, cornhole, and volleyball. There’s a sunset cruise (bring your private keys — the boating accident risk is, apparently, quite low), tie-dye sessions, karaoke, and a bonfire night built for the kind of slow, serious conversations that don’t happen on panels.

Why This Matters More in 2026

The macro backdrop for Bitcoin has never been more complex. Tariff volatility, ETF flows, sovereign adoption debates, and institutional positioning have turned Bitcoin from a niche asset into a geopolitical and financial policy variable. The people at Camp Nakamoto—educators, builders, investors, lawyers, scientists, and families—represent the community that is building the infrastructure and cultivating the understanding that gives Bitcoin its long-term foundation.

An event like this matters precisely because the signal-to-noise ratio has never been lower. Four days on a New Hampshire island, focused entirely on Bitcoin—not altcoins, not trading bots, not hype—is the kind of intellectual and community reset that the space consistently undervalues.

Join the Camp

Tickets are available now, and the setting is inherently capacity-limited by virtue of being on an island. Use promo code BITCOINEVENTSHQ at checkout to save 15%.

Whether you’re a longtime Bitcoiner, a curious newcomer, or someone who just wants to watch the sunset over Lake Winnipesaukee while arguing about sound money — Camp Nakamoto 2026 has a seat for you.

Camp Nakamoto 2026 🗓 June 18–21, 2026 📍Sandy Island, Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire 🎟️ Get your tickets here | Use code BITCOINEVENTSHQ for 15% off

More info: https://www.campnakamoto.com/

