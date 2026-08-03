You’ve probably heard by now that something’s wrong with Coldcard wallets. But five days on, the scope of this is turning out to be a lot bigger than the early reports let on.

It all started with a suspicious $38M sweep. Coinkite put out its first Mk3 security advisory not long after. Since then the number hasn’t stopped climbing, with Galaxy Research now having roughly 1,367 BTC tracked across 4,585 addresses, and an independent tracker putting it even higher, at around 1,432 BTC (nearly $90M at current prices).

Here’s what you need to know:

It’s not over. Researchers are saying that every single-sig Coldcard address generated after the March 2021 firmware update is at risk, and it’s a matter of time, not if.

The bug itself is almost embarrassingly simple. A 2021 firmware change disabled the hardware random number generator (RNG), and seeds have been getting generated with as little as 40 bits of entropy ever since—nowhere near what a proper BIP-39 seed is supposed to guarantee.

Passphrases don’t save you either. Coinkite had told users a passphrase meant “minimal risk” even on a compromised seed. That held up until this weekend, when the first passphrase-protected wallet got drained anyway.

A patch doesn’t undo the damage. If your seed was generated on vulnerable firmware, updating the device doesn’t help—you need a brand new seed and a full migration.

Multisig users, there’s a workaround. MARA’s Slipstream lets you broadcast your migration transaction outside the public mempool, which closes off the RBF-hijack risk if one of your signers is a compromised Coldcard.

Full breakdown on our website: Coldcard Losses Near $90M as Attackers Start Cracking Passphrases

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