Three weeks from today, the DoubleTree by Hilton Miami Airport & Convention Center fills up with the largest concentration of Bitcoin mining professionals on the planet. Mining Disrupt 2026 is back, and before we get into why you should be there, let’s talk about right now.

>>> Today through July 6 only: buy one ticket, get one free! <<<

That’s the BOGO Independence Day sale. Two tickets for the price of one. Bring your business partner, your mining manager, your most Bitcoin-curious friend, or whoever you’ve been telling “you need to see this in person.” This is the moment.

🎟️ Grab your BOGO tickets here

Use code BitcoinEventsHQ to stack an additional 20% off.

What Mining Disrupt Actually Is

Mining Disrupt is the world’s largest Bitcoin mining expo. Not one of the largest. The largest.

It draws thousands of attendees across three days—miners, infrastructure builders, energy developers, ASIC manufacturers, hosting providers, institutional capital, and every vendor with a serious stake in the hash rate economy. Attendees come from every continent. The floor is dense with exhibitors showing real hardware, real software, and real deals.

If you run a mining operation at any scale—from a home setup to a multi-megawatt facility—this is where the industry’s next 12 months get decided. Mining Disrupt is where partnerships get made, supply chains get renegotiated, and new entrants figure out what actually matters.

Dates: July 21–23, 2026



Location: DoubleTree by Hilton Miami Airport & Convention Center, Miami, FL



Event site: https://miningdisrupt.com/

The Program

Mining Disrupt runs a full slate of keynote speeches and panel discussions with speakers drawn from the global mining industry. Expect deep dives on:

AI and high-performance computing convergence with mining infrastructure

Quantum threats and the security arms race facing Bitcoin’s proof-of-work layer

Energy innovation: new sources, better contracts, and the next frontier in cheap power

Heat reuse and how miners are monetizing waste energy at scale

The open-source movement reshaping mining software and firmware

The home mining revival and what it means for decentralization

The repair economy: fixing, reusing, and extending ASIC hardware life cycles

Sovereignty, nodes, and what it means to run your own stack end-to-end

This is a working conference, not a hype circuit, with the conversations on the floor often more valuable than the ones on stage.

Why Three Weeks Matters

Miami in late July books fast. The conference hotel will fill. Flights will price up. The BOGO deal is gone after July 6.

Three weeks is enough time to clear your calendar, book a room, and tell the one person who should be sitting next to you that they’re coming too—for free.

The mining industry moves fast. The people who shape it tend to be in the same room at least once a year. That room is Miami, July 21–23.

GET YOUR PASS

Promo code: BitcoinEventsHQ — 20% off

BOGO deal valid July 1–6 only. One ticket free when you buy one.

Freedom to disrupt. Power to mine.

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