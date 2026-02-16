Look, you’ve probably been to your share of Bitcoin conferences. You know the drill—convention center fluorescent lights, hotel ballrooms that could be anywhere from Dallas to Dubai, coffee breaks sponsored by companies that absolutely do not get it, and panel discussions where everyone’s too polite to say what they’re actually thinking.

BitBlockBoom just said screw all that.

They’re moving the entire conference to the Fort Worth Stockyards for April 9-12. Not a hotel. Not a convention center. The actual historic Stockyards district where cattle traders used to gather to do business outside the traditional markets.

This is What Alignment Looks Like

The Stockyards have this history that just... fits. For over a century, it’s where cattlemen and independent traders showed up to build commerce on their own terms. People who didn’t trust the established system, who wanted to do things differently, who operated outside the mainstream.

Sound familiar?

The main conference is happening at Stockyards Station, right in the center of everything. And when we say everything, it’s actually walkable. Restaurants, bars, historic venues, offsite event spaces—all within walking distance. The two official hotels? Also walking distance. No shuttle buses. No complicated logistics. Just... walk.

They’re even keeping the longhorn cattle drives going on Exchange Avenue during the conference. Yes, real cattle drives. In 2026. It’s Texas, don’t question it.

The Lineup

For the main conference (April 9-12), they’ve got a solid speaker roster:

Joe Kelly from Unchained

Cory Klippsten (Swan)

Jimmy Song

Caitlin Long (Custodia Bank)

Colin Crossman from Wyoming Secretary of State’s office

Lawrence Lepard

Parker Lewis (Zaprite)

Pierre Rochard (Riot Platforms)

Bob Burnett (Barefoot Mining)

Rustin Peace of Simply emceeing again

It’s year nine for BitBlockBoom. And unlike some conferences that keep scaling up—chasing 10,000 attendees and corporate sponsorships—they’re deliberately staying smaller and more focused.

Why This Natters

The organizers said something in their announcement that’s worth paying attention to: “BitBlockBoom was built by people who didn’t feel like they belonged anywhere else. The Fort Worth Stockyards were built by the same kind of people.”

That’s a thesis.

Most Bitcoin conferences are trying to make the industry look “legitimate” to attract institutional money and mainstream acceptance. BitBlockBoom is doing the opposite — leaning into what makes Bitcoin weird and different and uncomfortable for traditional finance.

The Stockyards venue is more than just a location change; it’s a statement about what Bitcoin culture actually is versus what some people want it to become.

The question isn’t whether this venue makes sense. The question is what took them so long.

More info: https://bitblockboom.com/

