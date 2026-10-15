Last week, Club Orange shipped version 4.4.3 of its app. On paper, it’s a small update: bug fixes, clearer seed phrase recovery screens, and easier-to-find QR codes. Put together, it shows exactly what Club Orange is building: a place where Bitcoiners find each other, meet up, and use bitcoin without thinking about the plumbing.

The Case for a Paywall

Almost every platform is free. Club Orange charges a cover at the door.

Its FAQ is blunt: “free trials attract the wrong kind of users such as spammers, scammers, bots, shitcoiners, and low engagement users.” Paying to get in raises the bar and gives members a reason to take the community seriously.

As founder Matteo Pellegrini put it on the Bitcoin Infinity Show, price a platform at zero today and it gets flooded with bots, crypto scammers, and AI-generated noise. The fee is a filter. Signal stays high, and everyone inside actually wants to be there.

It’s not for everyone. But it works. Club Orange launched as the Orange Pill App in late 2022 and now has over 20,000 members across 71 countries.

Solving the Technical Friction

Getting people to sign up was never the hard part. Getting them to use Lightning was.

According to a Breez case study, up to 90% of Club Orange members had never made a single Lightning transaction. For an app built around bitcoin, that’s a glaring problem. People join to meet other Bitcoiners, not to learn about wallets, channels and nodes.

So Club Orange spent the past few years removing that friction:

Self-custody, made simple: After running a custodial wallet in 2025 to ease newcomers in, the app moved to a Spark-backed self-custodial wallet. You hold your own 12-word seed phrase. If Club Orange shut down tomorrow, your sats stay yours.

GeoZaps: “Airdrop” sats to members across a city or region. One tap to introduce yourself to a new local scene or back an event host.

Cash App integration: US users can buy sats directly through Cash App. No juggling multiple apps.

No More “Only Bitcoiner in Town”

In Austin, Berlin, or Prague, finding a Bitcoin meetup is easy. In a small town, bringing up self-sovereignty or monetary policy can feel like talking to a brick wall.

That’s where Club Orange comes in. Its event directory lists over 400 meetups worldwide, and version 4.4.3 links group chats directly to event RSVPs. No more showing up blind: see who’s coming and start chatting before you get there.

Solo stacker in a small town? Global group chats give you technical help, book recommendations, and proof you’re not crazy. And approximate location keeps your exact spot private: other members only see you somewhere within a ~10-mile radius.

More is coming. Club Orange already has a merchant directory and a map of businesses that accept bitcoin, and ticketing has been discussed as a future possibility. That could bring events, payments and local businesses into one app, and give you even more reasons to open it.

The Bottom Line

Can Club Orange go from niche app to a daily part of how people use bitcoin? Time will tell. But it’s already proving one thing: people will pay for a social network when it gives them something real in return.

BitcoinOnly Events readers get 21% off Club Orange membership. Claim it and meet the Bitcoiners near you.

The best Bitcoin conversations don’t happen on a screen.

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