Something meaningful is unfolding in the Bitcoin space.

More women are learning about Bitcoin. They are investing, building companies, influencing policy, educating others, and shaping conversations about sovereignty and sound money. What once felt peripheral is becoming central.

On March 4-5, 2026, women from around the world will gather online for the Women of Bitcoin Summit, a free two-day virtual event designed to educate, connect, and elevate women across the Bitcoin ecosystem.

This summit reflects a broader shift. Women are helping define how the future looks like with Bitcoin.

A Space for Women Ready to Engage

For many women, the journey into Bitcoin has been quiet and personal. Some have watched from the sidelines while partners or colleagues explored the space. Others have been researching, questioning, and learning independently, looking for clarity and community.

The Women of Bitcoin Summit was created to meet that moment.

As co-host Natalie Brunell, author and podcaster, explains:

“We’re passionate about seeing more female representation in the bitcoin space; there are many women that may have been sitting on the sidelines, while their partners are involved in bitcoin, and are not sure where to start. This event is for them.”

Co-host Efrat Fenigson, independent journalist and podcaster, adds:

“Bitcoin is about freedom and sovereignty. Women are an integral part of shaping that future, as they adopt bitcoin in their lives. We’re proud that approximately 1,000 women have already signed up.”

That early momentum signals something important. There is a growing appetite among women to understand Bitcoin and actively participate in its evolution.

The Women Shaping the Ecosystem

The 2026 summit brings together influential voices across public policy, finance, education, mining, and media.

The international line-up of speakers includes, amongst others:

Cynthia Lummis , U.S. Senator and leading Bitcoin advocate

Caitlin Long , Founder and CEO of Custodia Bank

Lyn Alden , Financial Analyst and General Partner at Ego Death Capital

Carol Souza , Co-founder of Area Bitcoin

Lorraine Marcel , Founder of Bitcoin DADA

Joana Cotar , Politician and entrepreneur

Mir Liponi , Head of Communications at Plan B

Susie Violet Ward , CEO and Co-founder Bitcoin Policy UK

Lauren Rodriguez , Wife of Keonne Rodriguez of Samourai Wallet

Lynne Bairstow , Partner & Co-host, Build With Bitcoin

Laura Brady , Chief Growth Office, Thryve

Isabella Santos , Co-founder of Get Based, Founder of BTC Isla

Halston Valencia , Marketing Director at Bitcoin Well

Paula Pendley , Attorney, Partner at Nelson Mullins

Carla Bitcoin , Content creator

Janet Maingi , Co-founder and COO at Gridless

El the Freedom Fairy , Host of Women in Bitcoin Sydney

Hailey Lennon , Bitcoin Attorney

Lauren Sieckmann , Filmmaker and creator

Lisa Hough , Managing Partner BTM Energy

Ella Hough , Bitcoin Advocacy Associate at Strategy

Aubrey Strobel , Co-founder Halcyon

Norma Chu , CEO of DDC Enterprise

D++ , Bitcoin Professor

Becca Rubenfeld, Co-founder and COO at AnchorWatch

In recognition of their expertise and time, each speaker will receive an honorarium. This simple gesture, reflecting the summit’s commitment to professionalism and respect, is designed to raise the standard for industry conferences.

Why This Matters

Bitcoin has entered mainstream financial and political discourse. It is part of conversations about monetary policy, long-term wealth preservation, and technological sovereignty.

As adoption expands, participation must expand alongside it.

When women understand Bitcoin, they bring it into households, businesses, and communities. They influence how it is discussed, how it is adopted, and how it integrates into daily life. The impact extends far beyond individual portfolios.

The Women of Bitcoin Summit exists to support that expansion with clarity, education, and connection.

Join From Anywhere

The Women of Bitcoin Summit 2026 is free, fully online, and open to women worldwide.

If you have been curious about Bitcoin, learning quietly, being nudged by your friends or family 🙂, and you’re ready to deepen your understanding, this is an opportunity to step into a global community of women doing the same.

March 4–5, 2026

