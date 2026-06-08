BTC Prague 2026 runs June 11–13, but the real calendar stretches from June 9 to June 14, and what’s happening outside the main venue is where a lot of the most important conversations, connections, and memories actually get made.

Hackers take Hotel Duo. Women in Bitcoin take a monastery garden. El Salvador shows up with receipts. And 600000000000— still technically a meme — throws the opening night party anyway.

Here’s everything worth knowing about the BTC Prague 2026 side events.

June 10 — The Day Before the Doors Open

Freedom Tech Summit

Hotel Duo | 9:30am–7pm

The day before BTC Prague, Hotel Duo becomes the technical nerve center of the week. Freedom Tech Summit merges three years of Dev/Hack/Day and Cypherpunk Meetups into a single focused event for developers, hackers, and anyone who wants to understand how the tools of sovereignty actually work under the hood.

Lightning, Cashu, Nostr, Meshcore—the agenda covers the full stack of freedom-preserving technologies, not just Bitcoin’s price action. Formats range from technical talks and live demos to Socratic seminars and open hack sessions. Organized by the Vexl Foundation, it’s the kind of day where you sit next to someone writing code you’ll use in two years.

👉 Learn more

Bitcoin Educators Unconference

Opero, Salvátorská 938/1 | 1:30pm

Running parallel to the Freedom Tech Summit across town, the Bitcoin Educators Unconference is where adoption strategy gets built. Organized by My First Bitcoin, it brings together teachers, curriculum designers, community builders, and orange-pillers to exchange methods and build shared resources.

The headline moment: the world premiere of a documentary on Bitcoin circular economies filmed on the ground in Kenya. Proof-of-work measured not in hashrate but in lives changed.

👉 Learn more

June 11 — Conference Day One

Bitcoin and Brews

Bar No. 7 | 6pm

​Back for another round Rootstock’s legendary Bitcoin & Brews returns to BTC Prague for the third year in row.

​An off-agenda Bitcoin gathering at Bar No. 7, a true Bitcoin hotspot, featuring a Bitcoin ATM and even a Lightning powered jukebox. A favourite haunt of the local cyhperpunk community with real history in the space.

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SatoShe Soirée

Mandarin Oriental Prague | 7pm

In the historic Monastery Garden of the Mandarin Oriental, the SatoShe Soirée hosts an evening specifically for women in Bitcoin. Signature cocktails, a curated panel with leading voices in the space, a raffle, and real networking that runs late into the evening. Registration required. Capacity limited. If you’re eligible and on the fence, stop being on the fence.

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600000000000 Prague Party

Fuchs2.cz | 7:30pm

What started as a group chat meme became a global network of Bitcoiners, builders, artists, DJs, and internet legends. The 600000000000 crew throws parties the way they build — with real energy, not a corporate events budget. This is the opening night of conference week for a reason.

👉 Learn more

June 12 — Conference Day Two

Club Orange Meetup

Pivovar Ládví Cobolis | 7pm

Club Orange gathers for its Prague edition during the height of conference week. A high-signal meetup for the club members. Come grab a beer with the Club Orange team and meet other members

👉 Learn more

Bitcoin Country Night

Mystery Place | 7pm

The world’s first Bitcoin country brings its energy to Prague. This exclusive El Salvador side event gathers leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, and builders to explore the practical reality of Bitcoin adoption, circular economies, and building sovereign infrastructure. Free to attend, but spots are limited and prior approval is required.

👉 Learn more

June 13 — Conference Day Three

Official Afterparty

PVA Expo | 6pm

How to wrap BTC Prague week? Right in the venue at our official afterparty Satoshi Rockamoto, DJs, Live Bands, Friends & Party. And to spice it up – FREE beer during the evening!

June 14 — The Day the Conference Ends (But Doesn’t)

BTCPay Day 2026

Hotel Duo | 12pm

The official closing chapter of BTC Prague week belongs to BTCPay Server. The BTCPay community descends on Hotel Duo for a day of keynotes, spicy panels, interactive Q&A, and surprise guests, supported by the BTCPay Foundation.

The speaker list reads like a changelog brought to life: Nicolas Dorier, Stephan Livera, Giacomo Zucco, Hermann Vivier of Bitcoin Ekasi, Emilio Pagan-Yourno of Unbank, and a deep roster of core contributors and maintainers. If you care about how Bitcoin actually gets spent in the real world—at the merchant layer, in circular economies, in underbanked communities—this is the room where that work gets celebrated and debated.

👉 Learn more

BitcoinWalk Prague 2026

Gallery Café | 10am

The global BitcoinWalk movement is coming to the heart of the Czech Republic. BitcoinWalk is all about stepping away from screens, getting out into nature, and having real conversations with fellow Bitcoiners. Whether you’re new to Bitcoin or deeply involved in the space, this casual walk offers a refreshing opportunity to meet like-minded people, share ideas, and enjoy the outdoors.

👉 Learn more

Full side events calendar: btcprague.com/side-events

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